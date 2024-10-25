Experiences into degrees: Cebu Institute of Technology – University CIT-U’s ETEEAP marks a quarter-century of success

The highly regarded Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) commemorates the 25th anniversary of its Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation Program (ETEEAP) on October 14, 2024, by recognizing the impactful contributions of 25 of its outstanding ETEEAP completers over the years.

ETEEAP has opened doors for countless individuals to transform their practical knowledge into accredited academic achievements. Engr. Bernard Villamor President Cebu Institute of Technology – University (CIT-U)

Magnifying the institution’s journey toward educational accessibility and excellence, the honorees, titled “Lifelong Learning Exemplars,” are acknowledged for their continued personal and professional growth, concretizing the idea that experience is the best teacher.

“[ETEEAP] has opened doors for countless individuals to transform their practical knowledge into accredited academic achievements,” cites Engr. Bernard Villamor, the President of CIT-U.

Since its inception in 1999, CIT-U’s ETEEAP has provided an invaluable opportunity for working professionals, both in the Philippines and abroad, to pursue higher education and earn academic degrees.

As of this writing, the program has expanded to serve more than 40 countries and territories across the globe, cementing CIT-U’s reputation for setting global standards in alternative learning.

Honoring the empowered, encouraging more hopefuls

The celebration not only underscores the university’s commitment to inclusive education, it also highlights the journey of 25 remarkable individuals who not only flourished but made noteworthy footprints in diverse industries.

While most are masters or experienced in the fields of engineering, architecture, entrepreneurship, and public service, some hail from the education, health, and vocation sectors.

Recognized as Lifelong Learning Exemplars, these individuals also signed a Memorandum of Agreement during the event, formalizing their commitment to become Community Ambassadors—authorized to share their inspiring experiences under CIT-U’s ETEEAP.

The program has transformed the lives of thousands of individuals, enabling them to achieve their educational goals while balancing their careers and personal commitments. The 25 Lifelong Learning Exemplars represent the success of the program and serve as role models for others. Their stories are a testament to the importance of lifelong learning in empowering individuals to create lasting impacts within their communities and industries.

A nod to the United Nations’ SDGs

The commemoration of CIT-U’s ETEEAP 25th anniversary goes beyond celebrating individual achievements. It also highlights the institution’s dedication to contributing to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly in the areas of education, reducing inequality, and promoting economic growth.

By offering flexible academic pathways, CIT-U’s ETEEAP ensures lifelong learning is accessible to all, aligning with SDG 4’s goal of inclusive and equitable education. The program also supports SDG 10 by reducing inequalities, making higher education attainable, especially for Filipinos abroad. Additionally, by formalizing and advancing professionals’ education, ETEEAP mirrors SDG 8, equipping individuals with credentials to boost their careers and contribute to economic growth locally and globally.

If you wish to be part of CIT-U’s growing community, the enrollment of the institution’s equivalency program is year-round and ongoing. For guidance, browse CIT-U’s official website, send an email to [email protected], or call (032) 2617741 loc. 137.





