Police: Parties in CSCR accident reach ‘settlement’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The family of the motorcycle driver, who was killed in a vehicular accident while traversing a portion of the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) in Talisay City this morning, October 14, will no longer be pressing charges against the driver of the white Sedan.

Patrolman Eufenio Padillos Jr. of the traffic office of the Talisay City Police Station said that the families of motorcycle driver Marjun Sebaylos Paragosa and Sedan driver Kurt Joseph Año have agreed to a settlement.

Padillos said that the Paragosas have asked the Año family for help in the burial expenses of their son.

“Basta kay mapahiluna lang kuno ang patayng lawas sa ilang anak,” Padillos said.

(The Paragosas are just asking for a decent burial for their son.)

Marjun Paragosa, 26, was killed after Ano’s Sedan swerved to the northbound lane of the CSCR near a curve located at the vicinity of the Talisay City Fish Port in Barangay San Roque, Talisay City past 6 a.m. today, October 14, hitting the victim’s motorcycle.

Paragosa, a resident of Barangay Inayagan in Naga City, was on his way to work in Cebu City. Año, 26, was headed home to Talisay City.

Initial investigation showed that Año lost control of his vehicle while traversing the CSCR’s southbound lane. Año’s vehicle suddenly swerved to the road’s northbound lane hitting Paragosa’s motorcycle.

Padillos said that Año claimed of not seeing anything when the incident happened.

The policeman said that Año’s father said during their meeting with the Paragosa family that his son was “going through tough times” which may have been the source of his distraction while driving.

Pardillos said that the vicinity of the curve near the Talisay City Fish Port is also an accident prone area.

In February 20, 2018, two persons were killed after a female driver lost control of her brakes which caused her vehicle to swerve to the right hitting a motorcycle and multicab that were both travelling on the CSCR’s northbound lane.

Pardillos said that traffic signs were already installed in the area to remind motorists of the need to maintain the minimum speed requirement of 60 kilometer per hour (kph).

“But accidents are still unpredictable and it could happen any time,” he said.

To prevent more accidents from happening in the area, Pardillos is asking motorists to always drive with caution. He said that drivers should get enough sleep so that they will remain alert while on the road

“Saktong pahuway, maka tabang gyud na nga malikayan ang disgrasya,” said Padillos.

(Having enough rest can help prevent road accidents.) / dcb