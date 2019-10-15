Police investigating death of 14-year-old girl in Pinamungajan

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Pinamungajan Police are investigating the death of a 14-year-old girl, whose body was found with a wound on her neck along a bushy area in Purok Kaimito, Barangay Guimbawian, Pinamungajan town, southwestern Cebu, on Monday, October 14, 2019.

According to Pinamungajan police, the victim, a resident of the village where she was found dead, was reported missing at around 4 a.m. on Monday.

Police Corporal Jonas Gonzales, case assistant investigator, said the family of the victim reported to their station at around 2:50 p.m. when they found the body around 50 meters away from their home in a bushy part, with a slit on her neck.

Police believe the victim may have been murdered.

According to Gonzales, they already have persons of interest but still have to conduct more investigation to verify their initial findings.

Gonzales told CDN Digital in a phone interview on Tuesday morning, October 15, 2019, that the victim sustained a homicidal cut throat caused by a bladed weapon. However, no weapon of sort was recovered from the area.

Quoting the narration of the victim’s younger sister, Gonzales said that the victim, together with her siblings, were the only ones left in their home as their parents were selling vegetables in Carbon Market, Cebu City, which is around 66 kilometers from Pinamungajan town.

Around 4 a.m., the siblings of the victim woke up to prepare for school but found the victim already out from the bed.

Gonzales said the siblings went back to sleep and woke up when the sun had risen. But there was still no word from their older sister, who would usually wake them up and have them dress up for school.

This is when they started to worry and sought the help of their relatives.

Gonzales said the parents of the victim were immediately informed and the search for the victim began.

Around 1 p.m. when the family were still clueless about the whereabouts of the victim, a farmer who just came from the field, told the family that he found a body of a girl on the upper part of the village.

When the family proceeded to check, they confirmed that it was that of the missing girl. /bmjo