Grudge, love triangle eyed as motives in woman’s slay in Naga City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Naga City Police said either love triangle or personal grudge led to the death of a barangay health worker inside her home in Sitio Isabela, Barangay Pangdan, Naga City around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.

Authorities identified the victim as Rosario Alperez Canda, 53, the younger sister of Pangdan Barangay Councilor Andy Alperez.

Police said Canda is married. Her husband works in Cebu City.

Police Staff Sergeant Ariel Yap, investigator of the case, said they found text messages in the victim’s phone which imply that she may have been in a relationship with another man.

Yap said the last messages suggested that two are scheduled to meet up at a certain place.

But Yap said they also do not discount the possibility that Canda was killed for personal grudge because she was active in the barangay and reportedly holds the list of the drug surrenderers.

Yap said they are now verifying the identity of the man who sent the text messages. They are also rounding up the names of her possible enemies.

But Canda’s family said she does not have any enemies.

Canda was found by a neighbour with her underwear removed.

She was lifeless on the floor of her room bathe in her own blood with several stab wounds on her body.

Yap said Canda was alone inside her house and was only discovered by her neighbor who noticed that the lights outside her house were still on even when it was already daytime.

He said the neighbour checked the house and saw that the front door was unlocked.

The neighbor saw traces of blood all over the living room and then found Canda’s body inside her room.

The neighbor then reported the incident to the victim’s brother, who in turn reported the crime to the police. / celr