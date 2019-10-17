New PRO-7 chief aims to cut drug supply in the region

CEBU CITY, Philippines — He would not try to surpass the P1.3 billion illegal drugs confiscated by his predecessor but he would instead work to trace the root or to totally cut the supply of these illegal drugs.

This is one of the goals of Police Brigadier General Valeriano “Val” De Leon, new Police Regional Office in Central Visayas director, as he assumes the position effective October 17, 2019.

He replaces outgoing Police Brigadier General Debold Sinas, who has been assigned as the new director of the National Capital Region Police Office.

“When you achieve more than what your predecessor achieved, meaning hindi na lessen yun,” said De Leon, who referred to the illegal drugs confiscated by Sinas during his watch.

He then assured that he would not make any major changes in the systems or programs of his predecessor.

During a press briefing at the turnover ceremony this morning, October 17, De Leon said that there would be continuity in the programs initiated by Sinas, but he would combine these with a few programs that he would introduce to suit his leadership style.

“Pero walang major change kasi nakita ko (There are no major changes since) there was a big achievement in so far as PRO-7 is concerned,” said De Leon.

He said with this achievement (referring to the P1.3 billion worth of confiscated illegal drugs), Sinas had set the bar high for him to follow.

He, however, said he would continue to persevere and to perform his responsibilities to the best of his abilities.

He also laid out his priorities and goals as the PRO-7 director.

These are war against crimes, illegal drugs, and corruption.

He also promised to pursue the police “scalawags” in the PRO-7 through the continued internal cleansing.

He also hoped to address the problem of loose firearms in the region especially with his experience as a former chief of the Firearms and Explosives Office of Philippine National Police (PNP).

After the turnover ceremony, De Leon immediately called for his first command conference as the new PRO-7 director./dbs