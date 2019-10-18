TeleTech unveils mobile-offsite recruitment service

In its bid to provide accessible recruitment services to the community, Teletech launched the first mobile-offsite recruitment service dubbed “Teletech on Wheels.”

First in the province, Teletech on Wheels provides recruitment access to neighboring communities as far as Minglanilla in the south, and Danao in the north.

The mobile recruitment service has the complete equipment needed for an office-based recruitment center.

“Our aim with this is to provide better career opportunities for the community so people will no longer have [to go through] the hassle of visiting our office, especially those from outside Metro Cebu,” said Jaffy Mandawe, the head of traditional marketing and communities and partnerships for the Visayas Region.

The company’s ultimate goal is to cover all the provinces of Cebu.

“With this, we are providing more career opportunities for the communities especially those in far-flung areas,” he added.