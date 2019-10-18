NAMRIA says Philippines has over 500 new islands

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines has over 500 new islands, making the total number of islands in the archipelago to over 7,600 from the “outdated” 7,107, the national mapping agency said.

In a Facebook post from the Philippine Geomatics Symposium (PhilGEOS), the National Mapping and Resource Information (NAMRIA) has confirmed that there are 500 new islands in the Philippines.

“Did you know that the Philippines having 7,107 islands is an outdated fact? With the advancement in mapping technology, the NAMRIA was able to confirm that there are over 500 new islands in the country,” read the post on Wednesday.

PhilGEOS said the mapping agency used an Interferometric Synthetic Aperture Radar to “improve detection of land masses and changing land forms.”

