Cebu City fire claims life of a 14-year-old girl, razes 32 houses

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 14-year-old girl died while at least 32 houses were burned down in a two-hour fire that hit a residential area in Sitio Amor, Barangay Sambag 1, Cebu City at 2:35 a.m. today, Saturday, October 19, 2019.

Senior Fire Officer 1 Richard Sacedon, of the Cebu City Fire Department, identified the fatality as Dawn Therese Awi, a high school student at a university in the city.

The fire victims are currently given shelter at the adjoining Cebu City Sports Center but their exact number is still being assessed by the city’s team of social workers.

The fire might have started inside a private compound due to an unattended appliance, said Sacedon.

The appliance that possibly overheated ignited a fire that immediately spread to nearby houses, he added.

Sambag 1 fire WATCH: Senior Fire Officer 3 Oliver Tautho of the Cebu City Fire Department says that unattended aquarium lights may have caused the fire which killed a 14-year-old girl and razed 32 homes in Barangay Sambag 1 at dawn today, October 19. | Gerard Vincent Francisco #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Friday, October 18, 2019

“Ang dalan pa gyud perting huota, tawo ra gyuy maka agi,” said Sacedon.

(The road inside the area was also narrow that only one person could pass by.)

Sacedon said this might be the reason why no one noticed that the girl was not able to come out of her room when the fire broke out.

It was only after four hours since the fire was placed under control that the body of the girl was found from among the burned houses.

According to Sacedon, the fire also damaged the audio room and props room of the adjoining Cebu City Sports Center.

The estimated cost of damages was placed at P320,000.

Sacedon said the second alarm was raised at around 2:46 a.m. and was raised to third alarm 11 minutes later, at 2:57 a.m.

Firefighters were able to put the fire under control two hours later at around 4:59 a.m. and declared fire out just this morning, at 8:25 a.m. /elb