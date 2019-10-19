Join the Pink October Movement at Ayala Center Cebu

Breast Cancer Awareness Month or Pink October is marked across the globe to bring awareness and educate the public about breast cancer including early detection, signs and symptoms, prevention and treatment.

A 2017 report from the Philippine Obstetrical and Gynecological Society showed that the Philippines has the highest incidence rate of breast cancer among 197 countries and reports from the Philippine Council for Health, Research and Development show that one in 13 Filipino women are at risk of developing the disease in their lifetime.

This year, Ayala Center Cebu observes the advocacy for the 11th year in a row with various events and activities aiming to shed light on the disease and show solidarity with patients and survivors. The Pink October movement kicked off last October 3 with the lighting of Rustan’s façade into pink, and the “Look Good, Feel Good” pampering session for cancer survivors at Rustan’s Department Store. Cebu’s top health experts and professionals also spoke about breast cancer and other health issues affecting women last October 5 for Pink Chat at Ayala Center Cebu’s Cinema One.

Be involved and join the upcoming activities for Breast Cancer Awareness Month:

Dance for a cause with Pink Zumba – Fitness Fusion on October 20

Stay fit and dance for a good cause on October 20, Sunday at The Terraces. To join, donate P50 at the Active Zone Atrium from October 15 to 19 to the ICanServe Foundation.

Join the Pink Concert on October 25

Take part in an evening of music from MYMP that puts a spotlight on breast cancer awareness at The Terraces at 6PM, which will be an open-to-all event.

Support the Pink Exhibit from October 30 to November 7

Support Cebuano entrepreneurs and businesses by buying local. Drop by the Pink Exhibit at Level 1 along Cotton On and Rotunda Area 1 and shop a wide selection of local goods and products from delicacies to handicrafts. The exhibit aims to raise funds for ICanServe Foundation.

Be a beacon of hope and support the Pink October campaign at Ayala Center Cebu, the region’s premier lifestyle destination. For more information, call (032) 888-3790. For updates, like Ayala Center Cebu at www.facebook.com/AyalaCebu and follow @AyalaCenterCebu on Twitter and Instagram.