In Photos: Police kill 3, arrest 4 suspects in Mandaue mall robbery

LOOK: Bogo City police and personnel from the Regional Special Operations Task Group in Central Visayas (RSOTG-7) killed three and arrested four men who were behind the robbery of jewelry stores and a money changer shop located at the ground floor of the J Centre Mall in Mandaue City, Saturday night, October 19.

The suspects were supposed to board a vessel bound for Masbate province at the Pulambato Port in Bogo City when spotted by the police shortly before midnight.

Four of the suspects are now detained at the Bogo City Police Station.

Photos below were contributed by the Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) and the Bogo City Police Station.