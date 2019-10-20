Samantha Lo proudly wears PH sash in Venezuela

CEBU CITY, Philippines — For all the stress and trauma which came with representing the Philippines in the Miss Grand International (MGI) 2019 pageant, it’s a miracle how Samantha Ashley Lo still remains composed as she officially joined the competition in Caracas, Venezuela.

Finally wearing the sash of the Philippines in a red and black gown, Lo has proven that she is not one to give up even after she was reportedly detained and deported.

She came back to the Philippines but not to sulk over her misfortune.

Instead, she fought back.

READ: Samantha Lo breaks silence; says she is now in Venezuela to compete for MGI 2019

And with the help of “my family and well-meaning Filipinos,” Lo finally arrived in Caracas.

Lo already missed about 11 days of pre-pageant activities including the welcome ceremony, press presentation, swimsuit competition and interview day based on the calendar of activities posted in the MGI website.

But she can still compete in National Costume on October 21 and the Preliminary Competition on October 23.

The coronation night will be held on October 25.

In its website, MGI said the delegates with the highest scores from the interview, activities and preliminary competitions will be declared as the Top 20 semi-finalists.

The candidates will be further trimmed down to Top 10 and then Top 5 before the announcement of the new MGI queen.

MGI said five special awards will be given on coronation night namely Best National Costume, Best in Swimsuit, Best in Evening Gown, Best Social Media, and Miss Popular Vote Award. / dcb