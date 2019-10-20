Cebu International Education Fair slated on October 26

CEBU CITY, Philippines – IDP Education Philippines brings to Cebu more options for international study on October 26, 2019 at the Grand Convention Center of Cebu along Governor M. Cuenco Avenue in Cebu City.

The IDP International Education Fair hosts institutions from Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Participation in the fair, including attendance at the parallel study abroad and IELTS seminars, is free. Gates open at 12 noon. The event closes at 5:00 p.m.

Over P3,500 worth of free IELTS preparation materials await students booking their IELTS exams at the fair. Up to the equivalent of P8,000 in school application fees savings may also be enjoyed when applying for admission to any of the schools exhibiting at the event.

Student counselling is also offered for free by IDP’s Qualified Education Counsellors. The counselling program includes assessment of documentary requirements, guidance in choosing the best locations, programs and schools based on applicant qualifications, processing of admissions applications and student visas and pre-departure briefings.

Students who wish to have their qualifications assessed may bring their transcripts of records, passports and IELTS results, if available, to the fair.

The IDP International Education Fair is designed as an open-source convergence of Cebuano students seeking to pursue international study pathways with the representatives of schools, colleges, universities and technical and further education institutions abroad. IDP hosts the fairs to provide students with a rich experience where information is available first-hand and they are enabled to make informed decisions about their education goals.

IDP Education is an ASX listed company that is 50 percent owned by 38 Australian universities. It has a network of 100 offices in over 30 countries offering student placement and English language testing services.

Established by Australian universities in 1969, IDP now counts 50 years of experience in international education. Through its subsidiary IELTS Australia Pty Ltd, IDP is a partner in IELTS, the world’s most popular high-stakes English test, with over three and a half million tests taken last year. IELTS is delivered at over 1600 test locations in over 140 countries/territories.

IDP Philippines has been part of IDP Education since 1985. Aside from administering the IELTS, IDP offers free student placement services being the global partner of universities and colleges across Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

For more information and reservations, visit www.idp.com/philippines, access IELTS IDP Education on facebook, visit the IDP Cebu Office at G/F, Keppel Tower, Cardinal Rosales Ave., Cebu Business Park, Cebu City or call (032) 236 2758. / dcb