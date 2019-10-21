Labella to meet with mall owners, security agencies

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella is set to meet on Tuesday the owners of shopping malls and security agencies to check on their security arrangements.

The mayor set the meeting following the occurrence of an armed robbery of jewelry stores inside the J Centre Mall in Mandaue City Saturday evening (October 19).

“We have to be proactive. We have to be precautionary,” Labella said.

The mayor wanted to know what security measures had been put in place at the malls in Cebu City to prevent the occurrence of a similar incident in the city.

On the other hand, Police Colonel Gemma Vinluan, Cebu City Police Office chief, had informed the mayor they had contingency plans in place.

Vinluan would be submitting her report on the plan during the meeting with the mall owners and security agencies on Tuesday morning (October 22), the mayor said.

According to Labella, he had directed Vinluan to provide police visibility around the shopping malls, banks and pawnshops, among others to serve as a deterrence.

He also cited the need for intensified intelligence gathering in the barangays.

The mayor suggested that owners of apartments and houses for rent should also check on those who would like to rent their property.

He recognized the importance of coordination and communication among the police units in different areas.

The coordination had resulted in the arrest of the Mandaue robbery suspects at Polambato Port, Bogo City, he pointed out./dbs