Police to check security guards on duty during mall robbery 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) will be meeting with all the security guards of J Centre Mall in Mandaue City who were on duty on Saturday, October 19, 2019, the day when a robbery took place inside the establishment.

In a press briefing on Monday, October 21, 2019, Police Colonel Ildebrandi Usana, deputy regional director for administration of PRO-7, told reporters that the police will be scheduling a meeting with the guards to question about the details prior and during the robbery incident.

Usana said this will be part of the ongoing investigation of the case.

He said they included the security guards as persons of interest as it was possible that the robbers had conspired with one of the them.

They would want to clarify how the other suspects with firearms entered the mall without getting detected.

Usana said the mall was believed to be tight on security that even government officials had to turnover their firearms before they would be allowed to enter.

However, during the time of incident, Usana said the security relatively became loose.

“That’s what we want to find out, kasi it will also help the investigation,” said Usana.

As of Monday morning, October 21, 2019, Usana disclosed the names of the four other suspects at large namely, Ryan, Mark, Tony Boy, and Ranger. /bmjo

