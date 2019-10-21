Cebu South Bus Terminal assures 24-hour operations heading to All Saints’, Souls’ Days

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The management of the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) assured that bus trips would continue round the clock during the expected peak days heading to All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days.

CSBT Operations Manager Carmen Quijano, in an interview with CDN Digital, said she had started to communicate with the bus operators to ensure that there would be buses and drivers available to ferry the passengers from October 30 to November 2.

Quijano said they would be expecting a daily volume of around 50,000 passengers to be using the terminal during these days.

“I already called on the drivers and the controllers to inform their management nga kinahanglan naa gyud silay ikatapak nga drivers nga makadagan sila for 24 hours (that they need to ensure that there will be extra drivers that can drive their vehicles for the 24-hour operations),” Quijano said.

Quijano said that they were also finalizing the security measures that they would take to secure the CSBT amid the expected influx of passengers during these days.

“We have already conducted a series of meetings with our security agency and the civil security unit (CSU) to determine how many more personnel would we need for the peak days. We will also coordinate with the Cebu City Police Station 5 (Carbon Police Station) for the security of the vicinity of the terminal,” Quijano added.

Representatives from the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency in Central Visayas (NICA-7), Quijano said, had already visited the terminal to assess what would need to be done to prevent unlawful persons from penetrating it.

Quijano said they would focus their security efforts on the entrance and exit points of the terminal and at the different passenger waiting areas.

Quijano said they would submit their request for additional security personnel for All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days after their final meeting for the security and crowd management preparation of the terminal on Wednesday, October 23./dbs