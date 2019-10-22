DBTC secures top spot in Cesafi secondary football

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves showed their hunger to get back the Cesafi secondary football crown after climbing to the top of the standings with just one more match left in their elimination campaign.

The Greywolves brought up their points to 16 after routing the Sisters of Mary School (SMS) Boystown, 5-0, last Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the Cebu City Sports Center.

The win improved the Greywolves’ win-draw-loss record to 5-1-1, taking the top spot from another strong rival, University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars.

The USJ-R Baby Jaguars have been relegated to second place with 15 points off a 5–0-1 card.

This is quite a comeback for the DBTC Greywolves after failing to make it to the finals last year.

They were denied a finals slot by last year’s eventual runner-up USJ-R Jaguars.

The other match saw the defending champion Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles stay in contention of retaining their title as they demolished University of San Carlos Basic Education (USC-BED), 3-1.

The victory allowed the Magis Eagles to climb to the third spot after improving to a 3-0-3 record equivalent to nine points.

The Magis Eagles have a very slim chance of making it to the top two. They need to sweep their last two matches to do so.

Only DBTC and Ateneo, so far, have hoisted the Cesafi secondary football title in its 18-year history.

DBTC has won it the most number of times at 14 while Ateneo has four since it joined the tournament in 2009.

DBTC has one more match in the second round, while the rest of the teams have two more to end the elimination.

The top two teams will contest the title while the third place will be determined by the final ranking after the double round elimination. /bmjo