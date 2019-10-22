DSWD holds Panaghiusa Festival 

CEBU CITY–The Panaghiusa Festival focuses on the various projects undertaken by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

DSWD Regional Director Rebecca Geamala said that the Panaghiusa Festival, which is being held at the Ayala Center Cebu Tuesday and Wednesday, was on its 5th year.

“This is the flagship advocacy activity of DSWD-7 to create awareness of its program and services offered to the target clients,” said Geamala.

The festival aims to showcase the positive impact of the programs in the lives of partner-beneficiaries through their success stories, she said.

It also aims to empower the partner-beneficiaries to become a model and inspiration to others, Geamala added.

During the opening program, Tommy Daomani, a 4Ps beneficiary and a member of the Sama Bajau community in Barangay Mambaling, Cebu City, recalled how he overcame discrimination against his community.

Daomani said he became more determined to complete his studies.

“I took (Bachelor of Science in) social work because I want to empower my tribe,” Daomani said.

He recently graduated from the University of Cebu and subsequently passed the board examinations. He is now conducting classes for older community members to teach them how to read and write.

Meanwhile, the 2-day Panaghiusa Festival also features an exhibit of the products of DSWD beneficiaries. The products include bags, hats, placemats, trays, shoes from Carcar and many others. These were made by people’s organizations in Cebu, Bohol, Siquijor and Negros Occidental. | dbs