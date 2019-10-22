Tree Pathologist: Let 21 trees in Naga live, 7 have to go

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “Let 21 trees live.”

This was the recommendation of Dr. Ernesto Militante, a tree pathologist, who assessed the conditions of the trees along the Naga City roads that were due for cutting.

Militante conducted the assessment on Monday, October 21.

Militante presented to Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Central Visayas (DENR-7) Regional Director Paquito Melicor his findings during his ocular inspection and assessment on Tuesday, October 22, which covered 28 trees that stood on the road’s carriageway and sidewalks and its vicinity.

Based on Militante’s assessment, most of the trees that stood on the roads have been “choked” by the cement from the road widening project of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Some of the “strangled” trees, Militante said, however, could still be saved if the cement that chokes its base will be removed.

For two century-old trees that were sitting on the sidewalks, Militante recommended that warning signs should be installed at least 100 meters ahead so that motorists can prepare to slow down as they are approaching the big trees.

At least seven trees, however, will have to go because they are either dead or are posing danger to the motorists or the residents in the area.

“Naging hazard na siya kasi gumawa ng daan eh nandoon naman na yung puno. Nauna na yung puno doon,” Militante told CDN Digital.

(The trees have become a hazard because they constricted the road even if it was already standing there. The trees were there first.)

Militante was commissioned by civil society organizations that call for the stoppage in the cutting of the trees in Naga City.

The trees in the roadsides of Naga City have been marked for cutting in order to complete the road widening project in the area.

Last Tuesday, October 15, DENR and DPWH agreed during a meeting with Governor Gwendolyn Garcia to reassess the trees and determine if there are some of those that may be spared from cutting.

DPWH and DENR are expected to present their reassessment reports on Friday, October 25./dbs