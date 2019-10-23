Coconut harvester dies after falling off tree

CEBU CITY, Philippines—A coconut harvester died when he fell off a coconut tree in Sitio Ugan Dos, Barangay Lutak, Naga City, Cebu early morning of Wednesday, October 23, 2019.

Naga Police Station desk officer, Police Staff Sargeant Nikkin Carlo Plarisan, identified the victim as 62-year-old Delsmon Visman.

Plarisan said the family reported that Visman came home on Tuesday night, October 22, 2019, from a birthday party of a relative.

The wife of Visman told the police that she told her husband not to harvest coconuts that night because he seemed intoxicated. But Visman refused to listen to his wife.

“Nisaka gyod siya sa lubi nya ganinang buntag nakitan na siya nga patay ilawm sa lubi,” said Plarisan.

(He really climbed the coconut tree and this morning, he was found dead under the tree.)

Visman may have fell at least 40 feet from the tree, which caused his immediate death.

Although Plarisan said there is only a small chance of any foul play, he said police will still investigate the death of Visman.

He also urged coconut harvesters not to climb trees when they are intoxicated as this can distort their perception and make them vulnerable to accidents. /bmjo