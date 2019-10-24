Author Louella Alix to launch new book on food and love

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Life begins at 70 for Louella Theresa Eslao Alix.

Mrs. Alix, CDN Digital’s food columnist and Tastes of Cebu host, is opening another chapter in her journey as a culinary heritage author and chronicler as she will launch a new book entitled “Food and Love” on Monday, October 28, at the Kabilin Heritage Lounge of Golden Prince Hotel and Suites.

Food and Love will be the seventh book that Mrs. Alix had accomplished in her writing career.

She is the author of six other books namely Balaanong Bahandi: The Ecclesiastical Treasures of the Archdiocese of Cebu; Via Veritas: Biography of Ricardo Cardinal Vidal; Mandaue; History of Bantayan; Jubilee of St. Therese Parish and Hikay: The Culinary Heritage of Cebu.

Hikay, her most celebrated book to date, delves on Cebu’s culinary heritage as it traced the Cebuanos’ unique history in eating what they love and what is available around their surroundings. The book also serves as a documentation of Cebuano recipes that can be followed by anyone whenever they crave for dishes that remind them of home.

In Food and Love, Mrs. Alix writes in short musings that presents a lighter side of her personality; the wife who loves to cook for her husband; the nurturing mother who adores her two daughters; and the doting Lola to four grandsons.

In this book, she, unknowingly, shared a part of herself who is always ready to open her home to many artists, musicians, travel bugs and journalists, and call them her “dafters” (a play on the word daughters).

Mrs. Alix, fondly called as Tita Loy, by her dafters, is also a hopeless romantic.

This is evident in many of the entries in the book as she breathes life to characters who write letters to each other or have their messages delivered by real persons; a far cry from the modern communication medium of just leaving a message on social media.

One has to read Food and Love to immerse in this world. You have to read the stories to hear the afternoon sighs and the morning reverie of Mimay and Lino, Nida and Jimmy or Luis and Tina.

Dipolog-based musician Miracle Romano describes her as the “heart behind the dainty and welcoming Presents and Such Tea Room” located along Gorordo Avenue. The tea room opens its doors to private and intimate gatherings with dishes cooked by Mrs. Alix.

Food and Love also immortalizes Mrs. Alix’s love for Lily’s Farm, which Romano described as an “idyllic seaside sanctuary in Tabuelan,” northern Cebu.

On launching day, songs will be sung and excerpts from her book will be read by her close friends including Bunny Pages, Gil Maningo, Jessica McYorker and Kim Martinez. Food and Love is sold for P500 at Books and Brews, Handuraw, Hale Manna Coastal Gardens and Beach Resort, and Golden Prince Hotel and Suites.

Bring the book wherever you go. It’s a light, refreshing and mouth-watering read written by a woman who is truly living life.

It’s the breather you need these days when the news is all about robbery, horrendous traffic situations and the water crisis.