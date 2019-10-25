Mayor Cortes considers putting up bounty for at-large J Centre Mall robbers

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue city government may also give a reward money for the capture of the remaining suspects of the J Centre Mall heist last Sarurday October 19.

Mayor Jonas Cortes said in an interview with CDN Digital that he would discuss with the City Council about the giving of reward money to those who could give information leading to the arrest of the remaining six suspects who were at large.

“We will discuss about the reward money to help the immediate and possible arrest of the remaining suspects,” said Cortes.

Robbery in Band charges were filed last October 23 against those arrested and the six other at large members of the group.

The at large members are Jesie Macalisag; a certain Mark; a certain Ryan; a certain Tony Boy; a certain Ranger; and a certain Arjie.

The other five suspects who were arrested and charged were Roel Suminguit, 35; Jun Batanguso Candelaria, 38; Julivyn Quirante, 43; Arnel Cimafranca, 38; James Anthony Gamaya Gomez, 44.

Cortes said they had yet to discuss how much they would offer as reward money for the arrest of the at-large suspects.

Mayor Cortes discussed this during the meeting with police at the session hall this afternoon (October 25) for the security briefing of the All Souls’ and All Saints’ Days.

Police Colonel Jonathan Abella, Mandaue City Police Office director, for his part, said that one of the jewelry stores hit by the robbers during the J Centre Mall heist earlier offered P500,000 reward money for the capture of the remaining suspects.

Abella said that even without the reward money, the police would not stop and would still exert earnest efforts to capture the remaining suspects.

“Hinoon, makatabang sab gyud na kay maningkamot man sab ang mga tawo nga makakuha og impormasyon,” said Abella.

(However, it would also help as people will also do their best to get information.)

Abella also expressed thanks to the city government for the support and efforts for the immediate capture of the remaining suspects.

Meanwhile, Cortes also mentioned the giving of commendation to Mandaue City Police Office team headed by Colonel Abella and the Bogo City Police Station headed by Police Major Emily Santos for the speedy apprehension of the five suspects and the killing of four others during a hot pursuit operation after the J Centre Mall heist last October 19.

A resolution on this was drafted and sponsored by Councilor Jimmy Lumapas, which was already approved by the City Council./END