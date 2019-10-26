Fire damaged LTFRB-7 office in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Office of the Land Transportation Office and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) located at Cebu City’s North Reclamation Area caught fire on a rainy Sunday dawn, October 27, 2019.

René Rasonado, security guard of an establishment beside the LFTRB-7 building, said he heard a loud sound coming from the building at around midnight. Upon hearing the sound, he immediately proceeded to the area to check and saw the the window on the second floor was already burning.

Rasonada said he shouted for 30 minutes to call the attention of the security guard inside the building, and thereafter saw one guard leave the building.

Residents near the area told reporters that the guard from another establishment called the fire department shortly after midnight.

According to the city fire department, they received the alarm at 12:18 a.m. , which was raised to second alarm at around 12:30 a.m.

The fire was placed under control at 1:08 a.m. and was declared fire out by 1:16 a.m.

The fire department was still determining the extent of the damage wrought by the fire./elb