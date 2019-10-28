USPF is three-peat Cesafi girls volleyball champion

By: Mars G. Alison October 28,2019 - 06:18 PM

A USJ-R player tries to block the spike of a USPF player in the Game 3 of their Cesafi girls volleyball finals series, Monday, October 28, 2019 at the Aznar Coliseum. Gerard Vincent Francisco

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) won its third straight title in the Cesafi girls volleyball tournament on Monday, October 28, 2019.

This, after the Baby Panthers defeated rival University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) anew, 17-25, 25-21, 25-14, 25-12, in Game 3 of their finals series at the Aznar Coliseum.

USPF’s Mitzi Panangin was named as the Most Valuable Player and was honored as the best first middle blocker.

USPF won Game 1 last Saturday, October 26, 22-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-14.

However, USJ-R was able to force a Game 3 after winning Game 2, 28-26, 23-25, 25-18, 25-17 on Sunday, October 27.

