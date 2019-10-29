Cebu police chief relieved to turn over Navarro case to NBI

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police Colonel Gemma Vinluan, chief of Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said the police force’s morale is not affected after President Rodrigo Duterte expressed his suspicion of the cops’ involvement in the death of Clarin Mayor David Navarro.

In fact, Vinluan said they are relieved that the case will be turned over to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

On Monday, October 28, three days after Navarro was killed, Duterte announced that he has tasked the NBI to takeover the investigation from Philippine National Police (PNP) as he suspects that the police was behind the killing.

“Hindi affected ang morale namin dyan (Our morale is not affected),” Vinluan told reporters in a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, October 29.

On Friday, October 25, Navarro was in a police mobile on his way to an inquest proceeding at the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office when armed men wearing masks emerged from a white van that blocked the convoy, and shot Navarro on his head along M. Velez Street in Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City.

Vinluan, who was also assigned as the Special Investigation Task Group (SITG) commander, told reporters during the press briefing that the order of Duterte is a wise move so the case can gain more focus from a different investigating agency.

She said the police force can go back to their normal schedule in performing their duties.

Vinluan said handing over the case to the NBI will also give the police the chance to clear their name as they will be subjected to an investigation as well.

“It doesn’t mean na pag inimbistigahan ka, guilty ka,” said Vinluan.

(It does not mean that when you’re being investigated, you’re already guilty.)

Vinluan said the President’s statement does not literally point to the Cebu police as the suspects.

She said Duterte’s statement is a message for them to look at the case in a different perspective.

“Hindi naman yun statement against us (It’s not a statement against us), it’s an open investigation for everyone,” said Vinluan.

With this case being handled by NBI, Vinluan is hoping the investigation will also lead to answers on whether or not the police was at fault when the incident happened. / celr