Mactan airport beefs up security, sets up help desks for long weekend ahead

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Heightened security measures are being implemented at the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) prior to the surge of travelers for the upcoming observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day on November 1 and 2.

Officials of the GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation (GMCAC), which manages the MCIA, and the Mactan Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) have joined forces to make sure that the annual observance is both safe and convenient for passengers.

This is part of “Oplan Byaheng Ayos Undas 2019.”

GMCAC Security Head Julius Romo said the airport was on heightened security alert since Friday, October 25 as thousands of passengers are expected to flock the airport on long weekend.

Romo said an increase in the number of passengers is expected to last until October 31.

“We expect more passengers because the airlines are also increasing their number of flights,” said Romo.

Nenette Castillon, operation head of GMCAC Terminal 1, said they are deploying additional security personnel to ensure the safety of the passengers.

She said they are also installing help desks at the arrival area.

Medical personnel will be likewise deployed outside their clinic so they can immediately respond and attend to medical needs of the passengers.

Flight delays cannot be avoided but Castillon noted that airline companies also have measures in place to assist passengers.

For its park, the MCIAA will also be installing “Malasakit Help Desks” at the airport.

Mary Ann Dimabayao, information officer of MCIAA, told reporters that they will be distributing “Malasakit Help Kit” for passengers who will be stranded at the airport due to delayed fights.

Dimabayao said each help kit contains biscuits, hand sanitizer, rubbing alcohol, towels, facial tissues and hand fans.

She said the Malasakit Help Desk will be manned by GMCAC customer service executives, MCIAA first responders, personnel from the Philippine National Police (PNP), K-9 units, and Aviation Security Unit. / celr