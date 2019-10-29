NBI forms team to probe Clarin mayor slay

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation Central Visayas Regional Office (NBI-CEVRO) has formed their own team to investigate the death of of Clarin Mayor David Navarro.

Lawyer Dominador Cimafranca, assistant regional director of NBI-CEVRO, told reporters on Tuesday morning, October 29, that they are currently preparing the investigation proceedings on Navarro’s case.

The NBI’s move came after President Rodrigo Duterte announced on Monday afternoon, October 28, that he is ordering the bureau to lead the investigation of Navarro’s case.

Duterte announced that he is taking the case away from the Philippine National Police (PNP) as he is suspicious that the police may be behind Navarro’s ambush.

Although there is no written order for the NBI to handle the probe, Cimafranca said they are preparing for the investigation so they will be ready the moment the order officially arrives.

As part of their preparations, Cimafranca said they have formed the investigation team who will immediately act once they receive the order and the records from the PNP.

Cimafranca said they will be going back and start from scratch.

But he gave assurance that the records and pieces of evidence that will be given by the police will be taken into account.

Cimafranca said they might also conduct their own reenactment to see the actual ambush from their perspective.

Cimafranca added that the NBI is still open to collaborate with the PNP and other agencies to help solve the case.

“Mangayo gihapon mi’g tabang sa PNP mangayo mi’g tabang sa ubang units,” said Cimaframca.

(We will still ask help from PNP, we will ask help from other units.)