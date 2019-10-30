Cayetano guarantees Philippine hosting of Sea Games will run smoothly

CLARK, Pampanga—Exactly a month before the biggest sportsfest in the region unfolds, Philippine organizers have guaranteed that the 30th Southeast Asian Games will proceed smoothly as planned.

House Speaker and Philippine Southeast Asian Games Organizing Committee chair Alan Peter Cayetano assured on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, that major concerns have been addressed as the 11-nation meet approaches the final stages of preparation.

“The construction [of venues] will be done in two weeks, the opening ceremonies are almost ready and the equipment will be delivered soon,” said Cayetano during the signing ceremony of the Games’ private sponsors at Quest Hotel here.

“We will work hard to make these Games the most viewed in SEA Games history. I would like the SEA Games to bring in people with different points of view, of different passions, or even people who have been arguing with each other for generations,” said Cayetano.

“Let’s come out of this as better people,” added Cayetano.

Likewise in attendance were Team Philippines chef de mission and Philippine Sports Commission Chair Butch Ramirez with his fellow CDMs from the other participating countries.

Ramirez will preside over the third and final CDM meeting on Wednesday before the Games kick off on Nov. 30 until Dec. 11.

The CDMs toured the world-class facilities inside New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac, together with Ramirez and deputy CDMs Stephen Fernandez and PSC Commissioner Ramon Fernandez.

Over 9,800 athletes who will compete in 56 sports will come, with action to be held in various venues in three cluster areas in Metro Manila, NCC and Subic.

Out of that figure, 1,115 Filipino athletes will aim to reclaim the overall championship that the Philippines won during its last hosting of the biennial meet in 2005.