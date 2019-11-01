Pagasa warns of wet Kalag-Kalag celebration

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Don’t forget to bring your umbrellas.

Joseph Gerald Merlas, weather specialist at the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan station, said that parts of Metro Cebu will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers today, November 1, 2019, as a result of the low pressure area located about 240 kilometers east of Ginatuan in Surigao del Sur.

Temperature is also expected to be lower then usual at 25 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Merlas said that rain showers will continue to be experienced on All Souls’ Day, November 2. / dcb