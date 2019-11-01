Banks accepting aid for quake victims listed

The social action arm of the Archdiocese of Manila on Wednesday appealed to the faithful for donations for quake victims in Mindanao.

“The donations will be used for the relief and rehabilitation needs of our kababayans in Cotabato and nearby areas in Mindanao,” said Fr. Anton Pascual, Caritas Manila executive director, who added that immediate needs include clean water, food, clothes and hygiene items.

Donations may be coursed online through http://ushare.unionbankph.com/caritas/ through Cebuana Lhuillier, or through bank deposits at: Banco De Oro Savings Account No.: 5600-45905; Bank of the Philippine Islands Savings Account No.: 3063-5357-01; Metrobank Savings Account No.: 175-3-17506954-3. For dollar accounts: Bank of the Philippine Islands Savings Account No. 3064-0033-55, Swift Code-BOPIPHMM; Philippine National Bank Savings Account No. 10-856-660002-5, Swift Code-PNBMPHMM.

Donations may also be dropped off at the Caritas Manila office: 2002 Jesus Street, Pandacan, Manila.

For proper acknowledgment of your donations, kindly fax a copy of the deposit slip to 85639306 or email a scanned copy to [email protected] Please indicate your name and address.—Tina G. Santos