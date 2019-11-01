PresyoMerkado: Health benefits of onions and garlic

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Planning of cooking something special for the family today?

Go now and visit the nearest market or grocery store for your shopping needs. And don’t forget to include onions and garlic to your grocery basket.

You may also need cooking oil.

Onions and garlics are staples in every home cooking, but do you know that these are also considered as nutritional powerhouses?

Onions are rich in Vitamin C, Vitamin B6, potassium and folate while garlics, on the other hand, are rich in Vitamin C, Vitamin B6, thiamin, potassium, calcium, phosphorous, copper and manganese.

Both are low in calories.

Vendors at the T. Padilla Public Market in Cebu City sell garlic at P7 each while onions are priced at P5 each. A plastic pack of cooking oil sells from P10 to P20 depending on its size. / dcb