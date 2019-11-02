Sugbo Alang Sa Mindanao: Capitol starts donation drive for earthquake-stricken families

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuanos who wish to send help to earthquake-affected families in Mindanao may bring their donations to the Cebu Provincial Capitol starting today, November 2, 2019.

Wilson Ramos, officer-in-charge of the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO), said that donations will be received at their office located at the ground floor of the Capitol building.

The provincial government’s campaigned called “Sugbo Alang sa Mindanao” aims to call on all “well-meaning Cebuanos to move to help alleviate the plight of Mindanao residents who are suffering from the impact of the earthquakes and its aftershocks there.”

Ramos said that they will especially receive donations of food, drinking water, tents and blankets, which are the most immediate needs of earthquake victims in Davao Region and parts of Central Mindanao.

“The designated drop off point will be at the back entrance of the Capitol near the basketball court. (As) per talk with the incoming PDRRMO chief, immediate needs of those affected (families) are water, tents, blankets and food,” Ramos told CDN Digital in an interview on Saturday.

Ramos said they would like to discourage donations of clothes since the garments would require much space when they start to transport the donations to Mindanao.

As soon as they are able to gather enough supplies, Ramos said that they will coordinate with the Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) for the shipment of these donations.

PCG-7 shipped on Friday night, November 1, 3.8 tons of relief items to Cagayan de Oro. A second shipment of relief goods from the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) was also made on Saturday afternoon. / dcb