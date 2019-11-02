Zero crime incident for Kalag-kalag 2019 in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) declared that the 2019 All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day observance had zero crime incidents inside the cemeteries.

Police Colonel Geovanie Maines. CCPO’s officer in charge, told reporters this evening, November 2, 2019, that based on their constant monitoring and inspection, the police officers assigned in all the 23 cemeteries, were able observe a peaceful Kalag-kalag.

He said the public cooperated with the rules and regulations set by the police inside cemeteries during the observance of Kalag-kalag 2019 on November 1 and 2.

There were still confiscation of bladed weapons, which were mostly paint scrapers, but no visitor have complained about the policy.

A total of 132 bladed weapons and eight alcoholic beverages were confiscated for this year’s all Souls Day, but all were voluntarily surrendered to the authorities upon the inspection at the entrance of the cemeteries.

For All Souls Day, Maines said there were at least 70,000 individuals who visited the cemeteries around Cebu City, double the number of of those who went to the cemeteries on All Saints Day.

Although there were more people today, Saturday, order was maintained in all entrances and exits of the cemeteries, he added.

“Sana magpa tuloy hanggang bukas (I hope it would still be the same for tomorrow),” said Maines.

Maines said they will continue to deploy policemen to the cemeteries tomorrow in case more people would want to visit since it is a Sunday.

With Kalag-kalag 2019 coming to an end, Maines said they would then be focusing on deploying their men to help out in the bus terminals to secure these areas especially with the expected influx of commuters returning to the city after the long holiday.

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) has reported that at least 1.500 million people visited the cemeteries in the region that comprised the provinces of Cebu, Bohol, Siquijor and Negros Oriental.

PRO-7 also has no report of any arrest or incident related to the bringing illegal objects inside the cemeteries in Central Visayas. /elbw