Dumanjug offers free bus rides for Cebu City-bound travellers on Nov. 3 and 4

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The long weekend is almost over and those who went home to the countryside during the All Saints’ and Souls’ Day celebrations are expected to return to Metro Cebu starting today, November 3, 2019.

Wanting to ensure convenient and safe travel for its residents, the Municipality of Dumanjug in southwestern Cebu announced this morning that they will be providing free bus rides to Cebu City starting today and until Monday, November 4.

In a Facebook post, the Dumanjug Public Information Office said that free bus rides were made available at 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. today.

Two trips will also be made available at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. respectively.

The same schedule will be followed on Monday, November 4, the PIO post said.

Commuters are asked to converge in front of their municipal hall, the designated parking area for the two Local Government Unit-owned coasters that will ferry passengers to Cebu City.

The LGU-owned coasters will transport passengers from Dumajug town to a gasoline station located along V. Rama Avenue in Cebu City.

The municipal government also provided free bus rides to residents who were on their way home from Cebu City on October 31 and November 1. / dcb