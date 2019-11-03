3.9-magnitude quake rocks Cotabato — Phivolcs

By: Consuelo Marquez - INQUIRER.net November 03,2019 - 09:30 AM

MANILA, Philippines — A 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck a Cotabato town on Sunday morning just days after a magnitude 6.5 quake that hit Mindanao, Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

Based on its initial earthquake bulletin, the quake hit 22 kilometers (km) southwest of Makilala, Cotabato at 8:19 a.m.

The earthquake, which was tectonic by origin, has a depth of 4 km.

It was felt as Intensity II in Kidapawan City.

Phivolcs said no aftershocks and damage will be expected from the earthquake. /je