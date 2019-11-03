3.9-magnitude quake rocks Cotabato — Phivolcs
MANILA, Philippines — A 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck a Cotabato town on Sunday morning just days after a magnitude 6.5 quake that hit Mindanao, Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.
Based on its initial earthquake bulletin, the quake hit 22 kilometers (km) southwest of Makilala, Cotabato at 8:19 a.m.
The earthquake, which was tectonic by origin, has a depth of 4 km.
It was felt as Intensity II in Kidapawan City.
Phivolcs said no aftershocks and damage will be expected from the earthquake. /je
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.