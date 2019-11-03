Mariano: 1.9M visit cemeteries; Kalag-kalag celebration in Cebu peaceful

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) recorded at least 1.9 million cemetery visitors during the Kalag-kalag celebration on November 1 and 2, 2019.

Despite the presence of a huge crowd, Police Colonel Roderick Mariano, CPPO director, said that they did not record any criminal activities during two-day celebration.

Mariano credited their strict implementation of cemetery regulations which included the prohibition against the bringing of sharp objects and liquor and gambling among others.

“Generally peaceful and manageable ang celebrations,” Mariano told CDN Digital in a phone interview today, November 3.

Read More: Police: All Saints Day observance in Cebu peaceful; nearly 500K troop to cemeteries

Mariano lauded the police for tirelessly inspecting items that are brought into the cemeteries to prevent the entry of contraband in compliance with the directive of Police Brigadier General Valeriano De Leon, director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7).

Policemen securing the different cemeteries in Cebu confiscated a total of 107 bladed weapons, 215 bottles of alcoholic beverage and eight other prohibited items which included butane canisters.

Mariano said that they will implement the same prohibition and also find other means on how to further improve security in cemeteries in next year’s Kalag-kalag celebration. / dcb