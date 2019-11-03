Palace offers prayers for aspiring lawyers taking 2019 bar exams

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Sunday offered prayers for more than 8,000 aspiring lawyers set to take this year’s Bar examinations.

“We offer our sincere prayers to our legal aspirants who toiled day and night poring over their law books, court decisions, and jurisprudence in preparation for this life-changing moment,” presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo, who is also the chief presidential legal counsel, said in a statement.

The Palace official also advised candidates of the 2019 bar exams to “rise to the challenge” and make their loved ones proud.

“To our bar candidates, good luck as we wish you all the best. Believe in yourselves and give your best shot. Make your family, school, and community proud,” Panelo said.

The first day of bar exams will be conducted this Sunday at the University of Santo Tomas in España, Manila. /je