Netizen gives us a glimpse of ’empty’ Cebu City streets

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Did you ever wonder how Cebu City would look like without vehicular and pedestrian traffic?

Well, a netizen, Sulpicio Carreon Jr., gave us a glimpse of how this scenario would look like when he took photos of some of Cebu City’s streets on All Souls’ Day last Saturday, November 2, 2019.

“I was walking to work at around noon that day when I noticed the absence of people and vehicles along the streets of Cebu,” says the 22-year-old Carreon, who took photos the almost empty streets of P. Del Rosario Street, and Osmeña Boulevard.

He posted the group of photos on his Facebook account and captioned it: “ Ayaw namo balik Cebu, okay nami dinhi” (Don’t come back to Cebu, we’re okay here.), seemingly referring to those who have left Cebu to visit their departed loved ones in their respective hometowns for All Souls’ Day.

The post became an instant hit, garnering 173 comments, 4,300 reactions, and 7,600 shares as of November 3, 2019.

“I was amazed by how empty the streets were, only a few cars were on the streets minimal people walking along the street,” adds Carreon.

It was such an unusual sight, indeed, for every Cebuano who has gotten used to seeing the streets full of vehicles and people.

Check out the photos here: