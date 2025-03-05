Ash Wednesday: How ashes used to mark foreheads of faithful are made

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Ash Wednesday, which falls and is celebrated this year on March 5, signifying the start of the season of Lent for Catholics, which lasts for 40 days ending with the resurrection of Christ on Easter Sunday.

Most Filipino Catholics attend masses on this day to have their foreheads marked with a cross from ashes of burnt palm frond crosses blessed on Palm Sunday a year ago.

READ:

Season of Lent begins: A time of reflection and renewal

Ash Wednesday: Dos and Don’ts

Ash Wednesday: Why do Christians put ashes on their foreheads?

These are palm fronds shaped as crosses which Catholics mostly place on their doors or in in conspicuous places in their houses after these are blessed during Palm Sunday masses.

When these wilted palm frond crosses are removed and replaced with new ones on Palm Sunday a year later, the wilted frond crosses are returned to the church or are collected by the church and these will be be burned and made into the ashes that will be used to mark the faithful during Ash Wednesday masses.

But have you ever wondered how these ashes are made? Here is how it’s usually done as shown by Rev. Fr. Arnel Autida of the Archdiocesan Shrine of San Miguel Arcangel in Argao Cebu. This is also done in different Catholic churches and parishes.

On the eve of Ash Wednesday in Argao town, these wilted palms that were woven into crosses a year ago are collected and burned at the anteroom of the sacristy of the Archdiocesan Shrine of San Miguel Arcangel in Argao town in southern Cebu.

Rev. Fr. Arnel Autida, together with some members of the laity, led the rite for the burning of palms with the prayer:

“Merciful God, you called us from the dust of the earth, and claimed us for Christ in the waters of Baptism. Look upon us as we prepare for the forty days of Lent by burning these palms to create the ashes that will mark us as penitents.”

During the holy masses today, March 5, the ashes from the burnt palms will be applied to the foreheads of the Catholic faithful in the shape of a cross, signaling the beginning of Lent.

Ash Wednesday marks the penitential journey of the faithful with the ashes as a reminder that, “we are dust and to dust we shall return”.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP