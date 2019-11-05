Fire burns down eatery, damages two other establishments in Mandaue City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — An eatery was burned down while two other establishments were partially damaged in an early morning fire in Barangay Tabok in Mandaue City on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.

Senior Fire Officer 1 Noel Codilla, fire investigator of the Mandaue City Fire Department, said the fire started at the kitchen of the eatery owned by Baby Pintor.

Codilla said their initial investigation revealed that a leak in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tank used by the eatery caused the fire.

“When the cook opened the valve (of the stove) to cook, it immediately caught fire. This means that there was already fumes in the vicinity when she turned on the stove,” Codilla told CDN Digital.

The fire alarm was received at 6:18 a.m. and was raised to second alarm at 6:25 a.m. and was declared fire out at 6:40 a.m.

Codilla said the ceiling of a salon and a photo studio beside the eatery were damaged.

He pegged the damage at around P10,000.

Safety measures

Meanwhile, the Capitol is asking local government units (LGUs) to review and assess the fire safety compliance of establishments in their areas of jurisdiction.

Board Member Thadeo Jovito Ouano of Cebu’s Sixth District said that LGUs should intensify the enforcement of fire safety measures in order to prevent fire incidents, ensure public safety and promote economic development.

On Monday, November 4, the Provincial Board passed in mass motion Ouano’s resolution urging all LGUs to mobilize their Office of the Building Official (OBO) and Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (LDRRMO) in coordination with the local Bureau of Fire Protection since the latter is adept in existing fire safety standards.

Ouano, who chairs the Committee on Public Safety, Peace and Order and Dangerous Drugs Abuse Prevention, also said the measure is relevant, especially that the Christmas season is fast approaching.

“Local government units in the city and municipal levels shall be responsible in fire prevention and various emergency services,” Ouano’s resolution reads. /bmjo