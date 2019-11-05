Jenesys alumni, Japan Foundation host film showing in Cagayan De Oro 

CAGAYAN DE ORO — Members of the Japan-East Asia Network of Exchange for Students and Youth (JENESYS) 2016 Batch 9 and The Japan Foundation, Manila is holding the second year of “Sulong Dunong” here on November 11, 2019 at the University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines.

Sulong Dunong is a film showing and panel discussion project that is part of the group’s action plan after their 10-day study trip in Tokyo, Fukouka and Nagasaki, Japan last May 2017.

A total of 100 students is expected to attend the event.

With the generosity of The Japan Foundation, Manila, the event is able to show, “Dad’s Lunch Box,” a film that delightfully presents the bond between father and daughter through the daily routine of preparing a bento box.

The film is directed by Fukatsu Masakazu and has reaped awards in the 2017 San Sebastian Film Festival, Culinary Zinema and the 2017 Silk Road International Film Festival, Japan Film Week.

Raven Alla, Batch Sulon9 representative, said the responsibility to spread inter-cultural understanding continues even after the formal program.

“It is crucial that as culture ambassadors, we make it as a responsibility to pay it forward by letting other youth experience what we have experienced. Not all can go to Japan and immerse in the culture but with films and discussions, we can always cascade our learnings to others,” Alla, who was 19 when he joined the program.

Alla, who hails from Cagayan De Oro City, graduated from the Ateneo De Manila University in 2018 with a degree in Economics a year after he participated in the program.

In organizing these events, the batch members utilized personal funds and sought partners to make these projects a reality.

Batch Sulon9 is perhaps one of the few Jenesys alumni who continues to organize events in promoting global understanding of Japan’s economics, society, politics and foreign affairs.

Prior to the launching of Sulong Dunong, young professionals of the batch also implemented the “Stories and Arts” outreach activity at the Batangas Medical Center in Batangas City for the children with cancer who are admitted in the hospital.

The first run of the Sulong Dunong project was in 2018 and was held in Cebu City in partnership with the University of Cebu-Banilad.

“Sulong Dunong: A Film Showing and Panel Discussion Year 2” is organized in partnership with University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines and Rulls Cellphone and Accessories.

Rulls Regional Sales and Marketing Manager Elon Cabuguas said they decided to support the event on the first year and now on its second year because the company recognizes the power of film and communication in spreading information and developing critical thinking.

“Our company embraces technology as a powerful tool in information gathering and in the spreading of news and information. We want to be part of an event that brings technology in a level where people can be informed, inspired and motivated to study further and seek more ways to learn,” he said.

Rulls is a decade-old company which traces its roots in Cebu. In Cagayan De Oro City, the Rulls branch is located at SM CDO Downtown Premier.

After the Cagayan De Oro run, “Sulong Dunong” will be brought back to Cebu and will go on a caravan in schools outside of Metro Cebu. / celr