Cebu City extends help to earthquake-stricken Mindanao; council approves P10-M initial aid

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Council has approved an initial financial aid worth P10 million for towns and cities in Mindanao affected by the series of earthquakes.

Cebu City Councilor Raymond Garcia delivered a privilege speech during the regular session on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, urging the council to extend help to Mindanao.

“We cannot turn a blind eye to the situation that has befallen our brothers and sisters in Mindanao especially when we, ourselves, have been the recipient of kindness of others in our times of need during various calamities and disaster,” said Garcia.

Garcia said the P10 million will be charged from the funds of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO).

This will not be the final aid that Cebu City will extend to Mindanao.

Councilor David Tumulak with Lawyer Jose Daluz III and CDRRMO Head Harry Alcontin are currently at the relief command center in Davao City to assess the towns and cities affected by the recent calamity so the city can send the right kind of help to these areas.

The team arrived in Davao City last Monday, November 4.

They are expected to be back in Cebu City on Wednesday, November 6, to submit the assessment.

Garcia said the initial financial aid will be used to buy goods that the victims need the most.

These include water, food, rice, sleeping mats and blankets depending on the assessment of Tumulak and his team.

The City Council approved the initial budget on Tuesday afternoon, which allows Mayor Edgardo Labella to release the money.

During the session, opposition Councilor Nestor Archival raised his concern on how long the money may be released.

He said the aid to the victims of Typhoon Yolanda, which happened in November 2013, was delayed. The funds were only released in 2015 or two years after the calamity.

Archival said the money should be released immediately because the victims of the earthquake need the funds.

Garcia assured the money is ready to be released and only needs the “go” signal of the mayor.

Garcia said additional aid may be provided based on the assessment of Tumulak and his team. / celr