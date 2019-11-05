Rains, thunderstorms in Metro Cebu not brought by tropical depression Quiel

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It is going to be wet Tuesday evening, November 5, as thunderstorms bring along rains over Metro Cebu, according to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Sciences Association (Pagasa) Mactan Station.

Romeo Aguirre, weather specialist of Pagasa Mactan, said the thunderstorms experienced in Metro Cebu is brought by the natural condensation of clouds during the day.

But Aguirre clarified that rains and thunderstorms in Metro Cebu is not brought about by tropical depression (TD) Quiel which is currently 540 kilometers West Southwest of Iba, Zambales.

Although Quiel is moving east slowly with maximum sustained winds of 50 kilometer per hour (kph) and a gustiness of 70 kph, this weather system is too far to affect the local weather in Central Visayas.

Quiel is also expected to become a tropical storm in the next 24 hours and will leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Thursday, November 7.

Still, Aguirre said thunderstorms are to be expected during the afternoon and in the evenings as rain clouds form over Metro Cebu.

He said this is a normal phenomenon during the rainy season and is strengthened by the slow domination of the Northeast monsoon or amihan of the country’s weather system.

Aguirre also said a normall rainfall is expected for the rest of November with 154.4 millimeters of rainfall. / celr