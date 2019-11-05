Truck carrying water for quake survivors crashes, kills helper, hurts driver

KIDAPAWAN CITY–A truck helper died while the driver was seriously wounded in an accident on the way to deliver water for earthquake-hit residents in Makilala town, Cotabato province on Tuesday, Nov. 5

Police said the truck helper known only as Nonoy of Cateel town in Davao Oriental and driver Jimmy Calolo Gaspar Caber were on board a tanker with 7 tons of water when the truck’s brakes malfunctioned along the Davao-Cotabato Road.

The truck slammed into concrete road railings which caused multiple injuries to the driver and the helper.

They were brought to the hospital where the helper was declared dead upon arrival.

Both worked for Jora Trucking Services based in Davao City. /tsb