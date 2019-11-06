SM Seaside City Cebu’s fantastic halloween ball

Cebu’s premiere lifestyle destination for shopping and recreation, SM Seaside City Cebu, is not yet done in giving special surprises in the last few months of the year!

SM Seaside City Cebu recently celebrated the spooky season with The Seaside Halloween Ball.

Along with the event, haunting ornaments and decorations filled the corners of the mall, which has a wide variety of dining options and a variety of local and international brands to shop from.

Tenants joined in the fun by designing their stores with eerie looks and ambiance as well to be one with the scariest time of the year.

But that’s not all! The Seaside Halloween Ball gathered a hundred children together with their families to have a memorable and fun-filled halloween this year.

With a promise to become a multifold event place in the region, children aged 12 and below went trick or treating inside SM Seaside City Cebu, giving kids a pleasureable halloween experience including of course, the delectable candies and chocolates they received from the mall’s selected tenants.

And because SM Seaside City Cebu’s events are made for families to enjoy and to remember, The Seaside Halloween Ball also had a costume contest highlighting the kids’ scary and unique costumes.

Parents were indeed all out in their childrens’ costumes and characters. The afternoon transformed into a magical and exciting kingdom of fairies, royalties, heroes and heroines and even zombies!

SM Seaside City Cebu also gave the kids a special treat with the performances of their favorite jolly family, Jollibee and crew or the Jolly Town, allowing the kids to see them upclose!

This year’s SM Seaside City Cebu The Seaside Halloween Ball is surely a halloween celebration families will remember and children will recall in photographs and videos as they grow up, because SM Seaside is not just your place for leisure but a place to make special moments with your loved ones.