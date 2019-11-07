With lineups all set, coaches and players gear up for Cesafi All-Star game

Cebu City, Philippines—The lineups are set.

Now, it’s time for the teams to prepare for battle in the Cesafi All-Star game to be held this Sunday, November 10, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The roster of participants was released by the Cesafi on Thursday morning, November 7, 2019.

Read: Lineup of Cesafi college and high school All-Star teams bared

Coach Bong Abad of the University of San Carlos (USC), who will be coaching Team B of the college game, said he is honored to be part of this year’s All Stars.

“Actually, I really didn’t expect that i’ll be coaching [in the All-Star game] but I’m honored and blessed,” said Abad, whose Warriors team are already assured of a semis spot.

Abad’s team will be led by the starting five unit of Shane Menina of the University of Cebu (UC), Joshua Magic Marata of USC, Gerald Fernandez of Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma, Renzo Galdo of UC, and Sameen Swint of the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF).

Abad says he likes his lineup, which is a mix of the best collegiate players in the league.

“These are deserving players. So we are all blessed to be part of this team. We want to thank all of those who voted,” Abad added.

The lineup for this year’s All-Star teams were based on votes from fans, members of the media, coaches, and referees.

Read: Roster for Cesafi All-Star teams to be determined by voting

So what can we expect from Abad’s team?

“We will enjoy the All-Star game and try our best to win,” Abad said.

His counterpart, Mike Reyes of SWU-Phinma, also said he expects a fun outing on Sunday.

“All-Star games are fun games,” said Reyes.

Reyes’ lineup will be led by the first five unit of Sheldon Gahi of the University of the Visayas (UV), Justine Jules Langres of USC, Jancork Cabahug of UV, Luigi Konrad Gabisan of the UC, and Lamine Thiam of SWU-Phinma.

Langres is excited about the opportunity to play with the best of the league.

“I am so thankful for those who believed in me and voted for me. It has been my dream to be part of the All-Star team,” Langres said.

He added he is excited to be playing for coach Mike.

“I know I will learn a lot from him,” he said.

Ironically, he will be going up against his USC coach and also a teammate in Magic Marata.

Like Langres, the sweet-shooting big man Marata said he is thankful for the chance to play in the All-Star game.

“It’s very humbling to be part of the All-Star starters along side with these good players, and to be even part of the lineup is just amazing,” he said.

Swint, meanwhile, is delighted to have a chance to play under coach Abad.

“I don’t know much about coach Bong but I’ve heard good things about him and looking forward to meeting him. I’m just happy to be a part of this and to go out there have fun,” Swint said.

Swint is among the top contenders in the slam-dunk competition. /bmjo