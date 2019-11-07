Ateneo de Cebu completes semifinals cast in Cesafi high school basketball

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles secured the remaining semifinals slot in the Cesafi High School basketball with a 69-54 dismissal of the Partner’s Cup champion University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Baby Jaguars on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Leobert Andrew Casinillo was instrumental in the Magis Eagles securing the last semifinals ticket as he finished with 18 points.

SHS-AdC improved its win-loss record to 7-2 and climbed to the third spot with one more game remaining in the eliminations.

The Magis Eagles will be facing defending champions University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters on Saturday, November 9, to cap their elimination campaign.

The other semifinalists in the high school division are UC, University of the Visayas (UV) and University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF).

With the loss, the USJ-R Baby Jaguars now tote a 4-5 card, also with one remaining game on Saturday against Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons, although it will be a non-bearing game.

BOXSCORES

SHS-AdC Magis Eagles (69) – Casinillo 18, Dinglasan 12, Narbasa 10, Aguilar 8, Celis 8, Dadang 5, Villamayor 5, Boniel 3.

USJ-R Baby Jaguars (54) – Guibao 16, Abarquez 11, Abatayo 8, Go 8, Sagmon 6, Gaviola 4, Co 1. /bmjo