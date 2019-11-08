Police identifies gunman in Dumaguete radioman’s slay

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Authorities identified a policeman, who is still in active service, as the gunman in the murder of radio blocktimer Dindo Generoso, who killed on Wednesday, November 7.

In an interview on Friday, November 8, Police Colonel Julian Entoma, director of the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office ( NOPPO) named Police Officer (PO) 2 Roger Rubio, who is currently assigned at the 2nd Mobile Force Company in Guihulngan City, as the person who shot Generoso.

Rubio remains at large.

Entoma revealed that Rubio was identified by Teddy Reyes Salaw, another suspect who is believed to be the spotter.

Police said Salaw communicated through text messages with Rubio to inform him of Generoso’s movement.

Generoso, 67 , sustained eight gunshot wounds by riding-in-tandem gunmen. He died on the spot.

READ: Radio blocktimer shot dead by riding-in-tandem gunmen

Two suspects were apprehended on Thursday afternoon, November 7, during a hot pursuit operation.

They are Salaw and retired policeman PO2 Glenn Corsame, who is the alleged driver of the motorcycle.

READ: Police nab 2 men, including a retired cop, linked to the killing of Negros radioman

Entoma said they have yet to establish the motive and identify the mastermind of the crime.

Entoma said the two suspects refused to cooperate with the investigators.

On Friday, November 8, the police launched a manhunt operation for Rubio.

“Starting karon ako na siyang gi AWOL. Maglisod pa ta sa motibo kay kining duha silent pa,” Entoma said.

(Rubio is now absent without leave starting today. We are having difficulty in determining because these two are still silent.)

Charges for murder is being prepared by police investigators against the two suspects.

Entoma said they are fully convinced that they have enough evidence to pin the two suspects as the perpetrators of the crime based on the closed circuit television (CCTV) footage. / celr