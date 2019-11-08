Carbon market vendor in critical condition after Labangon shooting

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A market vendor is now in a critical condition after an unidentified person shot him along an alley in Sitio Santo Niño, Barangay Labangon, Cebu City, a few minutes before 11 p.m. on Thursday, November 7.

The victim identified as Elmer Quijano, 47, was walking in an alley a few meters away from his home when an unidentified person followed him and shot him at the back of his head.

Police Staff Sergeant Gabriel Fernandez of Labangon Police Station said residents only heard one gunshot when the crime was committed.

Fernandez said some residents went out of their house after hearing the gunshot and found Quijano’s lifeless body on the ground.

Other witnesses said they saw a man wearing a cap following Quijano before the incident.

Nobody recognized the man.

Quijano was immediately brought to Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) for treatment.

Fernandez said Quijano does not have any criminal records at the Labangon Police Station but they will have to coordinate with neighboring stations to check if he committed any crime in other areas.

Fernandez said they are conducting further investigation to determine why Quijano was killed. / celr