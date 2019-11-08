Sinulog Foundation accepts Rama’s resignation

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After 14 years of being at the forefront of the Sinulog Foundation Incorporated (SFI), Cebu City Vice Mayor Michael “Mike” Rama has officially let go of leading the annual festival.

The SFI convened on November 5, 2019, to discuss the resignation of Rama as SFI’s chairman of the board and accepted the vice mayor’s decision.

SFI president, Pericles Dakay, will serve as the concurrent chairman.

In previous statements, Rama said he resigned because the Sinulog Governing Board has come up with activities “that tend to differ” from the those that have been planned by the SFI.

He disputed the claim of the board that the SFI had reportedly agreed with the activities presented by the board.

According to Rama, it is not true that the SFI agreed with these activities.

Rama said he was not aware of any meeting where the two groups agreed on the activities for Sinulog 2020.

In an interview on November 8, 2019, Rama said he does not know if his resignation will affect the preparations of the SFI for the upcoming Sinulog 2020.

“I will remain as a member of the Board of Trustees. I don’t know if my resignation as chairman will affect the preparations,” said Rama.

He reminded the Sinulog Governing Board that the SFI is the main organizer of the Sinulog festival and its independence should be respected.

Rama also assured the public that he is stil in good terms with Mayor Edgardo Labella following his resignation and that he will continue to support the mayor’s agenda in moving Cebu forward.

Barney Borja, the executice director of the Sinulog Governing Board, said that changes in SFI leadership will not affect the Sinulog preparations.

“It will not affect the preparations because we have the full support and coordination of SFI and its EXECOMM (executive committee),” said Borja in a text message sent to the media. / celr