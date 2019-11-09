UC Webmasters vie to end elims at top spot in Cesafi collegiate hoops

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After climbing their way to the second spot and ensuring for themselves a twice-to-beat advantage, the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters have one last thing to do: to finish the elimination at the top spot in the 19th Cesafi collegiate basketball tournament.

The Webmasters have a chance to do that as they go up against leader Southwestern University (SWU) Phinma Cobras in the last day of the double elimination round today, November 9, 2019.

The Cobras have a win-loss record of 9-2 while the Webmasters tote an 8-3 card. Thus, a win for the UC Webmasters would mean they would be tied with the SWU Cobras at 9-3.

According to the tournament format, a simple tie would have to be broken via point/goal difference.

Since the Cobras won over the Webmasters, 65-58, in the first round last September 1, UC would have to beat SWU by at least eight points to end its elimination campaign at the top spot.

Either way, both teams are already assured of a twice-to-beat advantage in the semifinal round.

In the other game, defending champion University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers will be vying to cap the double elimination round with a win over the University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars in Saturday’s last game.

UV is currently sitting at the third spot with a 7-4 record, where they would likely stay going into the semifinals whether it wins or loses its last game.

The other collegiate game will have University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers and Cebu Institute of Technology University (CIT-U) Wildcats going up against each other in a non-bearing game.

Prior to the collegiate games, two games in the High School division will be played.

Games today, November 9, 2019 at Cebu Coliseum

High School

12 p.m. – USJ-R vs CEC

1:30 p.m. – UC vs SHS-AdC

College

3 p.m. – USPF vs CIT-U

4:30 p.m. – SWU vs UC

6 p.m. – UV vs USJ-R

/ celr